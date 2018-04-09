Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.16

News stories about Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Microchip Technology earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5861498065561 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,216.78, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.99.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $177,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

