Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr raised Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.11 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.66.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56,202.21, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

