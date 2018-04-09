Micron Technology (MU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of MU stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56,202.21, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Micron Technology (MU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/micron-technology-mu-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-wells-fargo-updated-updated.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.