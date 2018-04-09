Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Cut by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 947.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252,847 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 481,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,518,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $173,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,447,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,133,736,000 after acquiring an additional 996,006 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,515,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,899,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $694,752.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

