Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $91.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 39,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,700. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10,372.98, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Gary Shorb acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.53 per share, with a total value of $43,265.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $622,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 74,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mid-america-apartment-communities-maa-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.