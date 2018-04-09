Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mid-Con Energy (NASDAQ:MCEP) Share Price

Headlines about Mid-Con Energy (NASDAQ:MCEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid-Con Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7949606137192 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mid-Con Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mid-Con Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Mid-Con Energy (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Mid-Con Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

