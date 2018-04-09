Millennium Management LLC Buys 2,266,005 Shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (SEAS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.63% of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment worth $32,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Moloney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 561,900 shares of company stock worth $8,182,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.24, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.79. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

