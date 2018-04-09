Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 154.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Boise Cascade worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 52,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $257,422.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,087.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.72, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boise Cascade L.L.C. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade L.L.C. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/millennium-management-llc-acquires-513555-shares-of-boise-cascade-co-bcc-updated-updated.html.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.