Millennium Management LLC Has $33.07 Million Holdings in Cemex (CX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,390 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cemex worth $33,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Cemex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 74,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $6.87 on Monday. Cemex has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,032.04, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. UBS downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.62 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

