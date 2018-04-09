Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Verint Systems worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,508.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance.

