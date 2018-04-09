Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,227,135 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Yum China worth $68,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $403,668.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $14,870.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

