Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2,006.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 276,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 193,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4,048.55, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/millennium-management-llc-has-17-76-million-stake-in-compania-de-minas-buenaventura-saa-bvn-updated.html.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.