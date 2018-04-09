Millennium Management LLC Has $31.52 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (MNST)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

In related news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $4,025,768.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,290,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 13,983 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $902,322.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 967,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,429,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,156,191 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $31,678.92, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Has $31.52 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (MNST)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/millennium-management-llc-has-31-52-million-position-in-monster-beverage-co-mnst-updated-updated.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.