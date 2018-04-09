BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,827.33, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

