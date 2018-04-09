Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Talend (TLND)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Talend worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLND. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Talend by 218.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Talend by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in Talend by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Talend from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.98, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.21. Talend has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 454.15%. research analysts predict that Talend will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Talend (TLND)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/millennium-management-llc-increases-stake-in-talend-tlnd.html.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.