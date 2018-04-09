Millennium Management LLC Has $31.83 Million Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281,977 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,697,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,498,000 after buying an additional 6,056,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,810,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,684,000 after purchasing an additional 717,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 574,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 667,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $14,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.94 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,589.09, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.94 million. research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/millennium-management-llc-increases-stake-in-weingarten-realty-investors-wri-updated-updated.html.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.