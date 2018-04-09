DA Davidson Analysts Give MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) a $46.00 Price Target

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) has been assigned a $46.00 price target by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MINDBODY’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

MB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 326,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,281. MINDBODY has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,817.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of -0.10.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MINDBODY news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $715,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 43,000 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 234,777 shares of company stock worth $8,298,316 and sold 177,836 shares worth $6,569,497. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,220,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 132,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 346,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

