MindCoin (MND) Market Cap Achieves $41,741.00

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One MindCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MindCoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. MindCoin has a market cap of $41,741.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000293 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MindCoin Coin Profile

MindCoin (CRYPTO:MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

