MinexCoin (MNX) Price Hits $20.34 on Top Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $73.17 million and approximately $94,259.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00302024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00761749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00177149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,808,048 coins and its circulating supply is 3,597,075 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinexCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.