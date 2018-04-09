5,400 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,305,942,000 after acquiring an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,607,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 830,610 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 40,037 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,943,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-takes-308000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.