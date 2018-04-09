BB&T Securities LLC Buys 54,136 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 381.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 222,796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 78,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $319,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

NYSE MTU opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88,244.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Buys 54,136 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mtu-shares-bought-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.