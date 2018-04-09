LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.50. 313,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,971.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

