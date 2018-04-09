MKM Partners Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $88.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 1,580,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $3,638.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $183,514.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,142.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $34,585.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,005,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,918,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 86.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,436,000 after purchasing an additional 735,239 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,089,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in Lumentum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 460,315 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

