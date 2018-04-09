MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 309,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 245,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 141,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

PFN opened at $10.47 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-new-position-in-pimco-income-strategy-fund-ii-pfn-updated-updated.html.

PIMCO Income Strategy Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund allocates assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.