MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,842.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Edison International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,467. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $20,649.91, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

