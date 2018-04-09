MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,805,000. AXA increased its stake in Ferrari by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 139,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ferrari by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.19. 277,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,029. The firm has a market cap of $22,816.20, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $131.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.74 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 88.98%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

