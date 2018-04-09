MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $19,272,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,714,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,825 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,754,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 652,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,334,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,950,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,272,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FET opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In related news, CEO Prady Iyyanki purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $956,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,522.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

