MMXVI (MMXVI) Price Tops $0.0037

MMXVI (CURRENCY:MMXVI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, MMXVI has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One MMXVI coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMXVI has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of MMXVI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005500 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMXVI Profile

MMXVI (MMXVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2016.

MMXVI Coin Trading

MMXVI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy MMXVI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMXVI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMXVI using one of the exchanges listed above.

