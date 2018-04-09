Mobius (CRYPTO:MOBI) Market Cap Tops $22.12 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Mobius token can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport, GOPAX and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a total market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $159,105.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00768115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00174586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Stronghold, Stellarport and OTCBTC. It is not possible to purchase Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.