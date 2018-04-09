Modum Price Tops $1.75 on Top Exchanges (MOD)

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Modum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00025973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Modum has a total market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modum has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00762247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00176178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Modum

Modum’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,266,200 tokens. The official website for Modum is modum.io. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enables companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, Mercatox and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

