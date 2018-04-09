Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on CoreSite (COR)

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CoreSite (NYSE:COR) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CoreSite from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on shares of CoreSite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of COR stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. CoreSite has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3,502.73, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. CoreSite’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CoreSite will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $113,792.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,043.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $265,985.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,780 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $3,822,268. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in CoreSite in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

