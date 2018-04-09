Sciencast Management LP Has $257,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 355,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $235.37. 554,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,977. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $223.99 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $17,570.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $344,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Turner, Jr. sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $230,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sciencast Management LP Has $257,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-shares-sold-by-sciencast-management-lp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.