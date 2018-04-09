Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position Lowered by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,674.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,982,000 after buying an additional 879,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,234,000 after buying an additional 477,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,018,000 after buying an additional 276,409 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,816.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 215,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 184,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $223.99 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $17,570.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $214,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $356,243.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Goldman Sachs downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.07.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

