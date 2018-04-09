Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $107.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 55,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $4,726,811.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,137,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 37.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 48.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,548.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

