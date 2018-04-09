Momo Inc (MOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MOMO. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Momo by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Momo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Momo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,474. The company has a market cap of $7,251.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

