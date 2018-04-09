Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives News Impact Score of 0.18

News stories about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1883221380012 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,816. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61,694.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

