Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) Price Reaches $167.16

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $21.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $167.16 or 0.02484040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016846 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006634 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,911,373 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Cryptox, Qryptos, Abucoins, Cryptomate, Kraken, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Exmo, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bisq. It is not possible to purchase Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

