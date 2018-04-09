Moneygram International (MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI remained flat at $$8.26 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 349,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,048. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

