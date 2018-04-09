Mongodb (MDB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Mongodb from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 432,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,458. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2,061.94 and a PE ratio of -23.03.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,307,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,571,000. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,839,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/mongodb-mdb-rating-reiterated-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.