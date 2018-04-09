Monoeci Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $15,852.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00012828 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.04415290 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001241 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013996 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007667 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018003 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

