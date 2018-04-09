Monoeci (XMCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,421.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Monoeci has a market cap of $2.69 million and $17,421.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monoeci coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00012790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Monoeci has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.10 or 0.04462270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001273 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007639 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016874 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

