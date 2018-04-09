Monster Byte Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded flat against the US dollar. Monster Byte has a total market capitalization of $533,294.00 and $12.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00746753 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00175102 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io.

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

