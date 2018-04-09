Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

In related news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,182 shares of company stock worth $5,721,231. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,382.99, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

