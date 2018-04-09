Mooncoin Market Capitalization Tops $19.99 Million (CRYPTO:MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $9,966.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.01704440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004578 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016326 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023763 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,910,471,075 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

