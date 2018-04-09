Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) a $20.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,408.42, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 5,219,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 85,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

