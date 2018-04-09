General Mills (GIS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Societe Generale raised General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on General Mills to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS decreased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

General Mills stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25,874.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 309,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 53,049 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

