Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

RGNX traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,856. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -1.15.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 704.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,200 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Regenxbio by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regenxbio by 40.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Regenxbio by 178.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 564,129 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/morgan-stanley-lowers-regenxbio-rgnx-price-target-to-35-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.