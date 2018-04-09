Penske Automotive Group (PAG) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 345,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,583. The firm has a market cap of $3,687.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $49,999,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,658,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,344,733.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 62,231 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

