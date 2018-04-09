Morgan Stanley Reiterates $82.00 Price Target for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) received a $82.00 target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. 2,493,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54,606.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Independence Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

