Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS raised Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NYSE:MS opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $95,039.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,661,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,860,000 after buying an additional 3,462,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,816,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,213,000 after buying an additional 1,828,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,643,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,392,000 after buying an additional 1,569,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,991 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 791,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 681,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

